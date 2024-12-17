Supreme Court to decide on transgender youth care access

As the death of United Health CEO Brian Thompson continues to make headlines, the U.S. Supreme Court has a case before them involving ghost guns, the weapon used by the assailant. The question before the court is whether an agency can classify these weapon parts kits as firearms.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by legal scholars Andrew Crouse and Lorraine Gaynor to look at the most crucial cases being decided by the Iowa and U.S. Supreme Courts, including this ghost gun case and a case involving youth transgender care access.

Guests:

