River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Supreme Court to decide on transgender youth care access

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Questions involving carbon pipelines, ghost guns, and vaping regulation were put before the Iowa Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court.

As the death of United Health CEO Brian Thompson continues to make headlines, the U.S. Supreme Court has a case before them involving ghost guns, the weapon used by the assailant. The question before the court is whether an agency can classify these weapon parts kits as firearms.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by legal scholars Andrew Crouse and Lorraine Gaynor to look at the most crucial cases being decided by the Iowa and U.S. Supreme Courts, including this ghost gun case and a case involving youth transgender care access.

Guests:

  • Andrew Crouse, professor of legal analysis, writing & research
  • Lorraine Gaynor, assistant professor of legal analysis, writing & research
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
