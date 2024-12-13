Traveling back in time to America's first eclipse chasers

In 1869, Iowa was directly in the path of a total solar eclipse. The path of totality ran from Sioux City to Keokuk, and attracted the nation's premiere astronomers to the state. River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with UNI professor Tom Hockey about his recently published book, America's First Eclipse Chasers: Stories of Science, Planet Vulcan, Quicksand, and the Railroad Boom.

Also, University of Iowa professor Waltraud Maierhofer teaches a course on witch trials and recently translated a noteworthy book on the topic into English. Kieffer speaks with Maierhofer about the history of witch trials in the U.S. and Europe and their impacts still felt today.

Guests:



Tom Hockey , author, distinguished research professor of astronomy, University of Northern Iowa

, author, distinguished research professor of astronomy, University of Northern Iowa Waltraud Maierhofer, professor of German and global health studies, University of Iowa

Portions of this episode were originally produced on April 4, 2024 and Oct 30, 2023.