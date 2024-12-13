© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Traveling back in time to America's first eclipse chasers

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published December 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In this episode we explore how our understanding of eclipses and witches have evolved from centuries ago.

In 1869, Iowa was directly in the path of a total solar eclipse. The path of totality ran from Sioux City to Keokuk, and attracted the nation's premiere astronomers to the state. River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with UNI professor Tom Hockey about his recently published book, America's First Eclipse Chasers: Stories of Science, Planet Vulcan, Quicksand, and the Railroad Boom.

Also, University of Iowa professor Waltraud Maierhofer teaches a course on witch trials and recently translated a noteworthy book on the topic into English. Kieffer speaks with Maierhofer about the history of witch trials in the U.S. and Europe and their impacts still felt today.

Guests:

  • Tom Hockey, author, distinguished research professor of astronomy, University of Northern Iowa
  • Waltraud Maierhofer, professor of German and global health studies, University of Iowa

Portions of this episode were originally produced on April 4, 2024 and Oct 30, 2023.

Tags
River to River AstronomyHistoryScienceBooks & Reading
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content