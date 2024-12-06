How has vaping evolved over the last decade?

On this episode of River to River, we search to the increase of e-cigarette use over the last decade.

A young Iowa athlete discusses the struggle to quit using his vape. Then the head of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products explains the evolution of e-cigarette regulation. And pulmonologist Dr. Thomas Gross of University of Iowa Health Care discusses health concerns surrounding the vaping craze.

Guests:



Jacob Rosenkoetter, former e-cigarette user

former e-cigarette user Brian King, director, FDA Center For Tobacco Products

FDA Center For Tobacco Products Thomas Gross MD, professor of Internal Medicine-Pulmonary, Critical Care and Occupational Medicine

This episode was originally produced 11-30-23.