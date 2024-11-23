Catholic bishops stand with Iowa's migrant community

On this Friday Newsbuzz, Tom Chapman explains reasoning behind the letter Iowa's four archbishops published in solidarity with the states migrant communities.

Also, the EPA says Iowa’s list of impaired waters is incomplete. IPR's Rachel Cramer shares why. Grace King, a K-12 education reporter at The Gazette, shares reporting on a drop in enrollment throughout Cedar Rapid School Districts.

Then, state climatologist Justin Glisan welcomes old man winter. Ryan Crane, the executive director of NAMI Iowa recounts the key takeaways from NAMI Iowa’s annual conference earlier this week.

Lastly, IPR studio one host Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

