River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Catholic bishops stand with Iowa's migrant community

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published November 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa's four Catholic bishops published a letter expressing solidarity with the state's migrant community.

On this Friday Newsbuzz, Tom Chapman explains reasoning behind the letter Iowa's four archbishops published in solidarity with the states migrant communities.

Also, the EPA says Iowa’s list of impaired waters is incomplete. IPR's Rachel Cramer shares why. Grace King, a K-12 education reporter at The Gazette, shares reporting on a drop in enrollment throughout Cedar Rapid School Districts.

Then, state climatologist Justin Glisan welcomes old man winter. Ryan Crane, the executive director of NAMI Iowa recounts the key takeaways from NAMI Iowa’s annual conference earlier this week.

Lastly, IPR studio one host Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Rachel Cramer, harvest public media reporter, IPR
  • Grace King, K-12 education reporter, The Gazette
  • Tom Chapman, executive director, Iowa Catholic Conference
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
  • Ryan Crane, executive director, NAMI Iowa
  • Cece Mitchell, studio one host, IPR
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
