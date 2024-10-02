The EPA's senior most official on water discusses Iowa water quality
Water quality is a major concern in Iowa. Bruno Pigott is the Environmental Protection Agency’s senior most official on water. He traveled to different Iowa communities to assess water challenges and the investment in solutions, and he joins River to River to discuss his trip.
Then University of Iowa astrophysicist, Casey Deroo discusses the “mini moon” that is temporarily orbiting the earth.
Guests:
- Bruno Pigott, EPA’s senior most official on water
- Casey DeRoo, associate professor of physics and astronomy, University of Iowa