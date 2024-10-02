© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The EPA's senior most official on water discusses Iowa water quality

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published October 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Water quality is a major concern in Iowa. Bruno Pigott is the Environmental Protection Agency’s senior most official on water. He traveled to different Iowa communities to assess water challenges and the investment in solutions, and he joins River to River to discuss his trip.

Then University of Iowa astrophysicist, Casey Deroo discusses the “mini moon” that is temporarily orbiting the earth.

Guests:

  • Bruno Pigott, EPA’s senior most official on water
  • Casey DeRoo, associate professor of physics and astronomy, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River Water QualityEPAEnvironmentSpace Exploration
