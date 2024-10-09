© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New EPA regulations aim to curb cancer-causing air pollution

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Environmental Protection Agency announced new guidelines targeting toxic air pollution and "forever chemicals" in drinking water.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with The Chicago Tribune's Michael Hawthorne about his reporting on an Illinois plant linked to a cancer cluster as it emitted a chemical targeted by the new regulations. Then Kieffer is joined by University of Iowa health scientist Peter Thorne to discuss how these policies could impact public health.

This episode was originally produced 4-16-2024.

Guests:

  • Peter Thorne, distinguished chair and professor, University of Iowa College of Public Health
  • Michael Hawthorne, investigative reporter, Chicago Tribune
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
