River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lawsuits and contaminated food

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published November 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz, a meatpacking plant is facing a lawsuit about COVID-19 deaths, plus updates on election recounts and more.

Almost two weeks out from the 2024 election, Marissa Payne of the Des Moines Register and IPR's Katarina Sostaric deliver an update on congressional and statehouse race recounts. Sostaric also shares arguments that were made to the Iowa Supreme Court this week regarding four people who worked at the Tyson Foods meatpacking plant in Waterloo and died of COVID-19 in 2020.

Jared Strong of The Gazette shares about an unexpected judge ruling regarding a water use permit of a large cattle feedlot near a trout stream in northeast Iowa. Then, Iowa native and Washington D.C.-based reporter Nina Elkadi explains the source of McDonald’s E. coli outbreak.

Later in the hour, Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch discusses the legal battle over $4 million of contaminated cheese in the northwest Iowa community of Sanborn.

We also hear an excerpt from Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe's interview with Rob Dillard. The former IPR journalist passed away this week at the age of 73 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Lastly, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Marissa Payne, statehouse reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • Jared Strong, investigative reporter, The Gazette
  • Nina Elkadi, incoming investigative reporter, Sentient Media
  • Clark Kauffman, deputy editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
