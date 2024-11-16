Lawsuits and contaminated food

Almost two weeks out from the 2024 election, Marissa Payne of the Des Moines Register and IPR's Katarina Sostaric deliver an update on congressional and statehouse race recounts. Sostaric also shares arguments that were made to the Iowa Supreme Court this week regarding four people who worked at the Tyson Foods meatpacking plant in Waterloo and died of COVID-19 in 2020.

Jared Strong of The Gazette shares about an unexpected judge ruling regarding a water use permit of a large cattle feedlot near a trout stream in northeast Iowa. Then, Iowa native and Washington D.C.-based reporter Nina Elkadi explains the source of McDonald’s E. coli outbreak.

Later in the hour, Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch discusses the legal battle over $4 million of contaminated cheese in the northwest Iowa community of Sanborn.

We also hear an excerpt from Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe's interview with Rob Dillard. The former IPR journalist passed away this week at the age of 73 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Lastly, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

