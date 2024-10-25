Another in-depth discussion with Gen Z voters
At 42-million strong, many political pundits are watching how Gen-Z, those between the ages of 18 and 27, will vote in this election. This hour, we explore their thoughts going into the election.
The economy, civil rights, dissatisfaction with the two-party system. We hear what is top of mind for young voters in this second installment of River to River's young voter series, following an earlier visit to Drake University. In this episode, host Ben Kieffer hosts a group of students and a political scientist at Iowa State University with co-host Cleo Westin, editor-in-chief of the Iowa State Daily.
This Young Voter Voices series on River to River is sponsored by the Harkin Institute for Public Policy and Citizen Engagement located on the Drake University Campus.
Guests:
- Cleo Westin, senior in journalism and political science, editor-in-chief of the Iowa State Daily
- Jemma Bullock, sophomore in landscape architecture, executive director of the Iowa Queer Student Alliance
- Andrew Storey, senior in journalism and mass communications, treasurer of the Iowa State chapter of Turning Point USA
- Avrom Bailey, senior in mechanical engineering, president of the ISU Robotics Club
- Giorgi Gagua, senior in history and education
- Trey Wellman, senior in agriculture and rural policy minor in rural science, vice chair of Federation of College Republicans
- Cole Lindaman, president of the ISU College Democrats, senior in civil engineering
- Katie Babb, junior in political science and Spanish, intern at Better Ballot Iowa
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University