Jellyfish sighted in Iowa, and a very expensive IT error
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer explores some of the biggest headlines around Iowa this week.
Students experiencing homelessness in the rural Midwest are often undercounted by public school districts. Reporting from the Midwest newsroom aims to find out why.
Also this hour, an IPR’s Katarina Sostaric discusses her reporting on an IT error in Iowa’s judicial branch involving millions of dollars in court debt collections; a DNR representative explains the recent Jellyfish sightings in Iowa; and more.
Guests:
- Kavahn Mansouri, investigative reporter with the Midwest newsroom
- Justin Glisan, Iowa climatologist
- Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
- Kim Bogenschutz, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Coordinator, Iowa DNR
- Phodiso Modirwa, poet, nonfiction writer
- Chris Tse, poet, editor, nonfiction writer
- Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host