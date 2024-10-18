How good is the economy, really?

Unemployment is low, job creation is robust and the economy is growing. Nevertheless, many Iowans have a negative view of the economy. On this episode of River to River we explore why.

University of Iowa economist Anne Villamil walks us through the current metrics for measuring economic health. Then, Sean Finn with Common Good Iowa discusses the nonprofit's recent report, which found that one in six full-time Iowa workers struggles to afford the cost of basic needs.

Guests:



Anne Villamil , economics professor at the Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa

, economics professor at the Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa Sean Finn, policy analyst, Common Good Iowa

This episode was originally produced April 18, 2024.