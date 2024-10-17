© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
90.1 WOI-FM (Ames/Des Moines) will be off air starting at 7pm on Thursday, October 17th for up to 8 hours due to tower maintenance
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Early voting begins in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
The 2024 presidential election is mere weeks away, and along with the tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, voters will decide on congressional and statehouse seats.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Iowa State University political experts Jim McCormick and Kelly Winfrey join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the upcoming election, as well as the new Supreme Court of the United States term and the rising tensions in the Middle East.

Guests:

  • Kelly Winfrey, associate professor in the Greenlee School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Iowa State University
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsU.S. Supreme Court
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
