River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conversation with Drake's first Black dean

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Roscoe Jones Jr. spent a decade working on Capitol Hill, serving under Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Cory Booker and as senior counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as well as many other positions before moving into private practice. This year, he moved to Des Moines to become dean of Drake Law School — becoming the first Black dean of any of Drake's colleges and schools. River to River host Ben Kieffer spoke with Jones about his plans for the school.

Then, as sextortion cases are on the rise, Kieffer speaks with special agent Chris Thomas about how these scams work and how people can protect their children.

Guests:

  • Roscoe Jones, Jr., dean of Drake University Law School
  • Chris Thomas, special agent, Iowa Department of Public Safety Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
