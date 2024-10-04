A conversation with Drake's first Black dean

Roscoe Jones Jr. spent a decade working on Capitol Hill, serving under Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Cory Booker and as senior counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as well as many other positions before moving into private practice. This year, he moved to Des Moines to become dean of Drake Law School — becoming the first Black dean of any of Drake's colleges and schools. River to River host Ben Kieffer spoke with Jones about his plans for the school.

Then, as sextortion cases are on the rise, Kieffer speaks with special agent Chris Thomas about how these scams work and how people can protect their children.

Guests:

