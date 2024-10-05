© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Early voting has begun in several states and is eagerly anticipated in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr, Madeleine Willis
Published October 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Early voting in Iowa begins Oct.16.

A month out from the 2024 General Election, presidential polls show a tight race. On this Pints and Politics edition of River to River, and Ben Kieffer co-hosts with Zack Kucharski, executive editor at The Gazette. The panel of journalists from The Gazette — Todd Dorman, Althea Cole, and Tom Barton— discuss the Vice Presidential debate, the competitive congressional races in Iowa and more political news.

Guests:

  • Zack Kucharski, executive editor, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, opinion page editor, columnist, The Gazette
  • Althea Cole, content editor, columnist, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
