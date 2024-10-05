Early voting has begun in several states and is eagerly anticipated in Iowa

A month out from the 2024 General Election, presidential polls show a tight race. On this Pints and Politics edition of River to River, and Ben Kieffer co-hosts with Zack Kucharski, executive editor at The Gazette. The panel of journalists from The Gazette — Todd Dorman, Althea Cole, and Tom Barton— discuss the Vice Presidential debate, the competitive congressional races in Iowa and more political news.

Guests:

