NPR correspondent examines her religious upbringing in 'The Exvangelicals'
Growing up in a deeply evangelical Midwest family, NPR's Sarah McCammon was strictly taught to fear God, obey him and not question the faith.
Sarah McCammon writes about how the belief system she was taught clashed with her expanding understanding of the outside world in her book, The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church.
The former IPR Morning Edition host shares her experience as part of a generation of children who are growing up and leaving the church, and how she's witnessed the power that evangelism has held on the political right as a reporter covering the Trump presidential campaign.
- Sarah McCammon, NPR National Political Correspondent
This episode was originally produced 4-11-2024.