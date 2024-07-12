U.S. Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media

More than three hours a day on social media doubles the risk of mental health concerns, and young people are especially susceptible.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by psychology scholars and researchers Doug Gentile and Patrick Bender. They discuss the known relationship between social media and mental health.

Then Tess Klygis of The Log Off Movement joins the program. The Log Off Movement is a youth-led initiative aimed at helping those feeling the adverse effects of social media.

Guests:

