© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

U.S. Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Last month, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on Congress to implement warning labels on social media platforms.

More than three hours a day on social media doubles the risk of mental health concerns, and young people are especially susceptible.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by psychology scholars and researchers Doug Gentile and Patrick Bender. They discuss the known relationship between social media and mental health.

Then Tess Klygis of The Log Off Movement joins the program. The Log Off Movement is a youth-led initiative aimed at helping those feeling the adverse effects of social media.

Guests:

  • Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology, Iowa State University
  • Patrick Bender, associate professor in developmental and media psychology, Aalborg University
  • Tess Klygis, director of press relations, The Log Off Movement
Tags
River to River social mediaMental HealthParenting
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content