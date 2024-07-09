When it comes to dementia, zip code means more than genetic code

On this episode of River to River, brain health and the latest research on dementia and its treatment. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by Dr. Yogesh Shah, director of Broadlawns Memory Clinic to discuss a new drug that's being used to treat Alzheimer's.

Later in the hour, Jimmy Reyes, assistant professor of practice at the University of Northern Iowa also joins the program. Dr. Shah and Reyes discuss their new community-based project stemming from research into dementia-healthcare disparities in Latino communities.

Guests:

