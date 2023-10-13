Understanding the health effects of marijuana use

On this episode of River to River, Dr. Kevin Hill, an addiction psychiatry specialist, discusses cannabinoids for medical conditions and the potential side effectsof acute and chronic cannabis use.

And the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is projected to have an "above-normal level of activity" according to NOAA. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Iowa State geological and atmospheric science professor Christina Patricola about her research into hurricanes and how climate change could exacerbate their impacts.

These segments were originally produced in June 2023.

