River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Understanding the health effects of marijuana use

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published October 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this episode of River to River, Dr. Kevin Hill, an addiction psychiatry specialist, discusses cannabinoids for medical conditions and the potential side effectsof acute and chronic cannabis use.

And the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is projected to have an "above-normal level of activity" according to NOAA. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Iowa State geological and atmospheric science professor Christina Patricola about her research into hurricanes and how climate change could exacerbate their impacts.

These segments were originally produced in June 2023.

Guests:

  • Dr. Kevin Hill, director of addiction psychiatry, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and associate professor of psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
  • Christina Patricola, Iowa State University assistant professor of geological and atmospheric sciences, an affiliate of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
