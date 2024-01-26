Changing attitudes on immigration

Last year, there were roughly 2.5 million migrants at the southern border — a record number of encounters — and immigration is among the top issues for voters as we near the 2024 election. Now, Senate Democrats are working with Republicans on immigration reform, though the path to a deal remains divisive.

On this River to River, Christina Ortiz of the University of Minnesota Morris has studied immigrant communities across Iowa and joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss changing attitudes toward immigration. Then, Iowa State University's Peter Orazem discusses how an overhaul of U.S. immigration policy might affect the economy in Iowa.

Later, recently sworn-in Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen — the first female to hold the office — talks with Kieffer about her priorities for Iowa's capital.

