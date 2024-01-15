Live updates: The 2024 Iowa caucuses

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images A sign supporting Donald Trump is displayed on a house in Ogden, Iowa, on Thursday.

The latest polls show Trump with a sizable lead in Iowa (an estimated 51.3%, as of late last week), followed by Haley, DeSantis close behind and Ramaswamy trailing even further.

But polls are only a snapshot of a moment, and it's not unusual for things to change in the days leading up to an election.

In 2016, for example, 45% of Iowa voters said they made up their minds in the last week — almost 1 in 5 said they made their choice on the day of the caucuses.

In New Hampshire, it was even higher — a majority (53%) said they made up their minds during the week before with a quarter saying they decided day-of.

Trump’s quasi-incumbent status could make this year different.

In Iowa, for example, far more Trump backers say they won’t change their minds, compared to his rivals.

Trump is leading by a historically wide margin in Iowa, but many of his supporters say they have never participated in a caucus before. In 2016, 45% of Iowa GOP caucusgoers were first-time caucusgoers, and broke for Trump, though he came up just short against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

One of the best indicators of whether someone will vote is their past voting record. So whether or not Trump's supporters show up to caucus remains something of a wild card.