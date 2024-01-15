LiveBlogLiveNavLabel
Live updates: The 2024 Iowa caucuses
The Iowa caucuses have returned to kick off the presidential primary season, but not in the same way as before. After the catastrophic night that played out for Iowa Democrats in 2020, all eyes are now on Republicans as they uphold Iowa's first-in-the-nation status. Follow for updates:
Here's where GOP candidates stand on key issues, from abortion to climate to Trump
These are the issues that Iowa Republicans say are "extremely important to them," according to a November Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll: the economy, immigration and border security, government spending and the deficit, the Israel-Hamas war and relations with China.
Where do each of the Republican candidates stand on the issues that matter most to voters?
Whether you're looking for a quick refresher or a more comprehensive deep dive, NPR's politics team has you covered. Check out their "tracking the issues" series to learn more about where the candidates stand on:
Trump leads Iowa polls, though voters there tend to make their minds up late
The latest polls show Trump with a sizable lead in Iowa (an estimated 51.3%, as of late last week), followed by Haley, DeSantis close behind and Ramaswamy trailing even further.
But polls are only a snapshot of a moment, and it's not unusual for things to change in the days leading up to an election.
In 2016, for example, 45% of Iowa voters said they made up their minds in the last week — almost 1 in 5 said they made their choice on the day of the caucuses.
In New Hampshire, it was even higher — a majority (53%) said they made up their minds during the week before with a quarter saying they decided day-of.
Trump’s quasi-incumbent status could make this year different.
In Iowa, for example, far more Trump backers say they won’t change their minds, compared to his rivals.
Trump is leading by a historically wide margin in Iowa, but many of his supporters say they have never participated in a caucus before. In 2016, 45% of Iowa GOP caucusgoers were first-time caucusgoers, and broke for Trump, though he came up just short against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
One of the best indicators of whether someone will vote is their past voting record. So whether or not Trump's supporters show up to caucus remains something of a wild card.
Iowans, are you eligible to vote today? Here's what to know
Iowans who are at least 18 years old, and those who will turn 18 by Nov. 5, can participate in today's caucuses.
Only Iowa residents who are registered Republicans can participate, and only in their designated home precincts — but Iowans can register to vote or change their party today at their caucus site with a valid form of ID and proof of address.
Democrats will use "presidential preference cards" to choose their party’s presidential nominee through mail-in voting. Iowans have until Feb. 19 to request a preference card, and the party will start to mail those out on Jan. 12.
Here's what to know if you're participating in the caucuses, courtesy of Iowa Public Radio:
- Need to register to vote? You can do that online.
- If you’re not registered or aren't sure if you’re registered to vote, you can check your status online, too.
- You'll need to find out what precinct you’re in, and from there, you can find the location of your caucus site. Once you know your precinct, you can find your caucus site here if you’re a Republican and here if you're a Democrat.
- The Iowa GOP recommends arriving well before 7 p.m. to participate in the Republican caucuses. Remember to bring a valid form of ID.
Nikki Haley notes 'sad news' about the death of an Iowa principal after school shooting
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley expressed sadness Sunday at the news of the death of an Iowa principal injured earlier this month in a school shooting.
Haley called Perry High School principal Dan Marburger a “hero” who’d “saved lives” during the shooting in a city that Haley noted was “just down the road” from Adel, where she was campaigning ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses.
Law enforcement officials said Marburger was shot while trying to protect students.
Before beginning her normal stump speech, Haley noted Marburger’s death and related a story about a deadly school shooting in South Carolina during her time as governor. Without mentioning gun safety, she called on Americans to acknowledge “the cancer that is mental health in America” and asked attendees to pray for the Perry community.
Haley also thanked the teachers and first responders who helped students in Perry after the shooting on Jan. 4.
“It’s such a reminder, I hope, for this community, this state and this country, the good people that came out … the way they took care of those kids,” Haley said.
In addition to Marburger, a sixth-grader died in the shooting and six others were injured. The 17-year-old shooter died after apparently turning the gun on himself.
The Iowa caucuses are tonight. Here's your guide:
Here's some background on the Iowa caucuses — what they are, why they matter, how they've changed for the 2024 race and how Iowans can participate.
Here’s some background on the Iowa caucuses — what they are, why they matter, how they’ve changed for the 2024 race and how Iowans can participate.
Support for Trump is very locked in with Republicans
During former President Donald Trump's 1,462 days in office, his disapproval rating was above 50% in 1,441 of them, according to FiveThirtyEight’s average of the polls.
That’s 98.6% of his presidency. Trump's approval rating ranged between 37% and 46%, remarkably consistent and remarkably unpopular. That unpopularity continued into his post-presidency. After the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Trump’s unfavorability rating hit a high of 58%. It currently stands at 52%, but has had very little variability.
Trump’s unfavorability rating has been in the mid-50s since April 2021 as views settled back after Jan. 6.
Realize what that means: More than half the country dislikes Trump and has disliked him for a very long time.
And yet … Trump is very popular with Republicans — 78% of Republicans on average say they have a favorable rating of him, and there has been almost no variability on this. He hit a low of 75%, within the margin of error, in December 2022 after the midterm elections, when Republican candidates running in Trump's image underperformed. He hit a high of 84% in September 2021.
In other words, views of Trump — unsurprisingly — are very locked in.
Iowa Democrats won't vote for president today. Here's how their new caucus works
The term "Iowa caucus" may conjure up mental images of people gathering in school gymnasiums, forming and reforming groups based on their presidential preferences.
That voting method was a fixture of the Democratic caucus for the last five decades, but won't be used anymore. The party has drastically reformed its caucus process after the failures of 2020.
Iowa Democrats will still hold party caucuses today, but they won't involve voting for the president.
Instead, the in-person precinct caucuses (which also start at 7 p.m. local time) will meet to conduct what state Democrats call "traditional party business."
"We will elect unbound delegates and alternate delegates to county conventions, elect county central committee members and discuss platform resolutions that can be shared at county conventions," they said.
Democrats will cast their vote by mail using a presidential preference card, which they can request by mail or online through Feb. 19.
The options on the ballot? President Biden, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, author Marianne Williamson and "uncommitted."
Cards are being mailed out as of Friday, and results will be released on March 5 (16 states or territories will vote that same day, known as Super Tuesday).
It's a significant change in the process and a demotion in the calendar. The reform is a direct result of the chaotic Democratic caucus of 2020, which failed to produce a clear winner. The smartphone app that the party purchased for precincts to report their winners malfunctioned, as did a backup hotline system.
Even before that debacle, however, a growing chorus of critics had been casting doubt on Iowa's first-in-the-nation status, arguing that its overwhelmingly white population isn't reflective of the U.S. or the growing diversity of the Democratic Party.
Iowa Republicans face brutal cold on caucus day
It's set to be the coldest Iowa caucus on record.
The state is out of a blizzard warning that gripped pretty much all of Iowa over a few days, but now bitter cold has settled in. By the time the in-person Republican caucuses begin at 7 p.m. local time, temperatures are expected to be below zero with wind chills way below zero. It's dangerous cold.
The weather has affected campaigning, with events canceled or moved online instead. And it's likely to affect caucus night turnout, though it's unclear who might benefit.
The candidates have made the cold part of their messaging in the race's final stretch.
Here's Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking to cheering volunteers at the Iowa headquarters of a super PAC supporting him: “They can throw a blizzard at us and we are going to fight! They can throw wind chill at us and we are going to fight!"
What you need to know about the Iowa caucuses
Here are the basics about the process, where they will happen and when they start:
What time do the caucuses take place?
They begin at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) and will last roughly an hour. Caucusgoers write down their candidate of choice. In past years, depending on the size of the caucus, this could have been done through a show of hands. Votes are then tallied in front of caucus attendees and campaign representatives to be submitted to the state party.
Who can vote?
Only registered Republicans can vote, but few of them do. The GOP turnout record is 186,000, set in 2016. That's only about 25% of total registered Republicans in the state. But the sub-zero temperatures expected tonight could greatly affect the numbers. The freezing temperatures follow multiple snowstorms that blew through the state recently.
Where do the caucuses happen?
They'll take place in 1,657 precinct locations across all 99 counties in the state, in spaces including libraries, churches and school gymnasiums.
The caucuses will determine how 40 delegates are selected for the party's national convention later this summer. Iowa will receive 2% of the total party delegates, and those delegates will be allocated proportionally.
What about Iowa Democrats?
Democrats will also be caucusing, but they won't cast votes for president at them this year. Instead, they'll send mail-in ballots over the next few weeks, which the party will tally up by March 5 — releasing the state's primary results well after South Carolina's race in February. The reshuffling in the Democratic National Convention nominating calendar comes after calls for a state that is more demographically representative of the country to go first.
Plus, the race won't be as competitive since there aren't any major challenges to President Biden's bid for reelection.
The stakes are high tonight in Iowa. Here's what to watch out for
Republicans in the Hawkeye State convene Monday on a potentiallyrecord-breaking chilly night — which will likely affect turnout — to commence the presidential contest for 2024.
The caucuses are the first chance for Republican voters to weigh in on who they want to be their nominee. It will be the first test of Donald Trump's hold on the GOP base. He leads overwhelmingly in polls for Iowa and nationally, as he faces 91 criminal and civil felony charges — including for actions he took as president related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The stakes are high. Here's what to watch out for:
- The margin of victory: Trump has been leading in the polls by historic margins in Iowa, currently an average of 34 points. The largest win ever in the GOP Iowa caucuses was 12.8 points. What will be Trump's margin of victory, if he wins?
- The order of finish: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been in second place for the entirety of this campaign, but former Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has now crept up past DeSantis narrowly, within the margin of error. That correlates with Haley and groups supporting her bypassing DeSantis and allies in their ad spending in Iowa. DeSantis needs to finish second and outperform where he's been polling to have a rationale to continue his campaign.
- The weather: With a forecast set for a sub-zero high, the inclement weather will likely greatly affect turnout. Trump is relying on first-time caucusgoers, as he did in 2016 when he lost Iowa narrowly. He has a much better ground game in Iowa this time around, but there's only so much you can do in these kinds of conditions.