© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Congress narrowly avoids government shutdown but budget uncertainty looms

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As Congress quickly worked to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday, Director of Johnson County Public Health Danielle Pettit-Majewski didn't know what would happen to clients who receive benefits through a food assistance program if lawmakers didn't come to an agreement. A bill extended funding through mid-November, but the risk of another budget crisis creates uncertainty for programs dependent on federal dollars.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears perspectives from Pettit-Majewski, political scientist Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa, agriculture economist Chad Hart and labor economist Peter Orazem both of Iowa State University.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Peter Orazem, professor of economics, Iowa State University
  • Chad Hart, professor of economics, crop markets specialist and Extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Danielle Pettit-Majewski, director, Johnson County Public Health
Tags
River to River U.S. CongressEconomyJoe Biden
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content