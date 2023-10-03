Congress narrowly avoids government shutdown but budget uncertainty looms

As Congress quickly worked to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday, Director of Johnson County Public Health Danielle Pettit-Majewski didn't know what would happen to clients who receive benefits through a food assistance program if lawmakers didn't come to an agreement. A bill extended funding through mid-November, but the risk of another budget crisis creates uncertainty for programs dependent on federal dollars.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears perspectives from Pettit-Majewski, political scientist Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa, agriculture economist Chad Hart and labor economist Peter Orazem both of Iowa State University.

Guests:

