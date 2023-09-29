© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

From the NFL to the Minnesota Supreme Court

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKatherine Perkins
Published September 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Alan Page distinguished himself on the football field, playing 15 seasons as a defensive tackle in the NFL for the Vikings and the Bears. Then, he went to law school and distinguished himself as the first African American to serve on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Ben Kieffer sat down to talk with him as part of the University of Iowa College of Law Levitt Lecture series.

Guests:

  • Alan Page, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, NFL football player and author
Tags
River to River SportsJustice System
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins