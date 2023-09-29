From the NFL to the Minnesota Supreme Court
Alan Page distinguished himself on the football field, playing 15 seasons as a defensive tackle in the NFL for the Vikings and the Bears. Then, he went to law school and distinguished himself as the first African American to serve on the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Ben Kieffer sat down to talk with him as part of the University of Iowa College of Law Levitt Lecture series.
Guests:
- Alan Page, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, NFL football player and author