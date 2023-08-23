The state of the economy one year since the Inflation Reduction Act signing

One year has passed since the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, but despite its name, the investments made by the law have little to do with reducing inflation.

On this River to River, host Ben Kiefer speaks with Iowa State economist Peter Orazem about the possible impact of the IRA and the current state of the economy.

Before that, Kieffer is joined by two Iowa authors who believe artificial intelligence is behind a plagiarized version of their book appearing on Amazon. Later, University of Iowa associate professor of management and entrepreneurship Michele Williams explains why some companies are creating a "chief belonging officer."

Guests:

