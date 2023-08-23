© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The state of the economy one year since the Inflation Reduction Act signing

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published August 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

One year has passed since the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, but despite its name, the investments made by the law have little to do with reducing inflation.

On this River to River, host Ben Kiefer speaks with Iowa State economist Peter Orazem about the possible impact of the IRA and the current state of the economy.

Before that, Kieffer is joined by two Iowa authors who believe artificial intelligence is behind a plagiarized version of their book appearing on Amazon. Later, University of Iowa associate professor of management and entrepreneurship Michele Williams explains why some companies are creating a "chief belonging officer."

Guests:

  • Perry Beeman, communications director of New Village Initiative, co-author of The $80 Billion Gamble
  • Terry Rich, retired CEO of the Iowa Lottery, co-author of The $80 Billion Gamble
  • Peter Orazem, retired professor of economics, Iowa State University
  • Michele Williams, associate professor of management and entrepreneurship, Henry D. Tippy Research Faculty Fellow of entrepreneurship
Tags
Books & Reading Technology Economy Business & Consumer News Diversity
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
