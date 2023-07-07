© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Questions of carbon-capture pipeline safety

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Capturing carbon is considered to be a key factor in eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, but the transport of hazardous materials raises safety concerns.

In 2020, a carbon dioxide pipeline explosion poisoned the town of Satartia, Mississippi, leading to the evacuation of 200 people and the hospitalization of 45. As multiple C02-capture pipelines could come through Iowa, many are concerned about their safety.

During this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with one of the companies behind these pipelines, Navigator C02 Ventures. He also speaks with a Cedar County emergency management director concerned about limited staffing to respond to an emergency and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration about policy in response to the Mississippi incident.

Guests:

  • Elizabeth Burns Thompson, vice president of government and public affairs, Navigator C02 Ventures
  • Amanda McKay, program manager, The Pipeline Safety Trust
  • Jodi Freet, director, Cedar County Emergency Management
  • Tristan Brown, deputy administrator, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
Tags
River to River Iowapublic safety
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content