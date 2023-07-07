Questions of carbon-capture pipeline safety

In 2020, a carbon dioxide pipeline explosion poisoned the town of Satartia, Mississippi, leading to the evacuation of 200 people and the hospitalization of 45. As multiple C02-capture pipelines could come through Iowa, many are concerned about their safety.

During this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with one of the companies behind these pipelines, Navigator C02 Ventures. He also speaks with a Cedar County emergency management director concerned about limited staffing to respond to an emergency and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration about policy in response to the Mississippi incident.

Guests:

