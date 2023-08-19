Nine Iowans help Maui residents find refuge following Hawaii wildfires that killed more than 100

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Emily Holley of the American Red Cross about the nine Iowa volunteers who are assisting in sheltering Hawaiians displaced by the wildfire that devastated the seaside town of Lahaina.

On this Newsbuzz edition, IPR Western Iowa reporter Sheila Brummer shares Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott's candid reaction to this week's decommissioning of the naval ship that was named after the riverside town, less than five years after it was first commissioned for anticipated decades of service.

As the upcoming school year approaches, Christopher Merrill of the University of Iowa joins Kieffer to talk about the fall residency of the International Writing Program, and we meet one of the first arriving residents - novelist, playwright, and journalist Raoul de Jong of the Netherlands. Then IPR Studio One host Mark Simmet helps groove us into the weekend.

Guests:

