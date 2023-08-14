Sioux City mayor condemns the Navy after it decommissions the USS Sioux City

The United States Navy decommissioned the USS Sioux City in a small ceremony in Florida this morning after less than five years in service.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott recalled one of his most memorable days in office, the commissioning ceremony of the USS Sioux City in November of 2018.

"You know, one of the proudest days of Sioux City. There were all kinds of Sioux City citizens there because the community got behind that did a great job of showing the Navy how proud we were to have a ship named after us. And then this is what the Navy does to us in return," said Scott.

Scott says the Navy fleeced not only his community but all taxpayers.

“Well, I think it's a joke. I mean, they mobilized our community; we went out and raised a lot of money,” he said.

Scott estimates $1.5 million went toward a christening ceremony for the vessel in November 2018, and a scholarship fund, with the majority from citizens of Sioux City and surrounding areas.

"This is unacceptable to spend $350 million, knowing that they're supposedly a problem and wasting taxpayers' money. But not only that, selling that community on 30 years’ worth of commitment to that ship," added Scott.

Scott says the Navy has yet to respond.

"And then to have the Navy just throw it in our face. I've lost all confidence, and in the way the government does things, I didn't have a lot of confidence to begin with. But this just shows that they really don't give a crap about a local community,” Scott said.

The military cited a propulsion defect and the high cost of operation for pulling the USS Sioux City and other Freedom-class ships out of service.

IPR News reached out to the Navy about Scott’s concerns, but a spokesperson said no one was available today for comment.

