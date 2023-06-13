The health effects of marijuana
Host Ben Kieffer discusses the health effects of prolonged cannabis use, including recreational use.
On this episode of River to River, Dr. Kevin Hill, an addiction psychiatry specialist, discusses cannabinoids for medical conditions and the potential side effects associated with acute and chronic cannabis use. He also answers listener questions.
Then, host Ben Kieffer is joined by a high school student who speaks out on gun violence and mental health within her Des Moines community and with RJ Miller, the executive director of Greater Opportunities.
Guests:
- Dr. Kevin Hill, director of addiction psychiatry, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and associate professor of psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
- January Hudson, North High School class of 2024
- RJ Miller, executive director of Greater Opportunities