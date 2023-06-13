© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The health effects of marijuana

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Host Ben Kieffer discusses the health effects of prolonged cannabis use, including recreational use.

On this episode of River to River, Dr. Kevin Hill, an addiction psychiatry specialist, discusses cannabinoids for medical conditions and the potential side effects associated with acute and chronic cannabis use. He also answers listener questions.

Then, host Ben Kieffer is joined by a high school student who speaks out on gun violence and mental health within her Des Moines community and with RJ Miller, the executive director of Greater Opportunities.

Guests:

  • Dr. Kevin Hill, director of addiction psychiatry, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and associate professor of psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
  • January Hudson, North High School class of 2024
  • RJ Miller, executive director of Greater Opportunities
Tags
River to River Guns in IowamarijuanaMental HealthPsychology
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content