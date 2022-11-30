© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Doctors and advocates are coming together to fight dementia in Iowa

Published November 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
An estimated 66,000 Iowans live with Alzheimer’s disease – and that figure doesn’t include other forms of dementia. Dementia has touched the lives, in one way or another, of every Iowan.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Lori and Rod Payne of Cedar Falls. Lori was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago, in her mid-50s. They share their difficult journey and what it’s taught them.

Then, two dementia specialists join the show to talk about an upcoming summit in Des Moines. It’s aimed at improving care and services for those living with dementia and their caregivers. They also discuss prevention and other health measures related to cognitive decline.

Guests:

  • Lori Payne | was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at age 54, is married to Rod Payne
  • Rod Payne | Lori's husband and main caregiver
  • Greg Woods |program coordinator of the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias Program with Iowa HHS
  • Yogesh Shah | chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines
River to River Alzheimerspublic healthCaregivers
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
