Doctors and advocates are coming together to fight dementia in Iowa

An estimated 66,000 Iowans live with Alzheimer’s disease – and that figure doesn’t include other forms of dementia. Dementia has touched the lives, in one way or another, of every Iowan.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Lori and Rod Payne of Cedar Falls. Lori was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago, in her mid-50s. They share their difficult journey and what it’s taught them.

Then, two dementia specialists join the show to talk about an upcoming summit in Des Moines. It’s aimed at improving care and services for those living with dementia and their caregivers. They also discuss prevention and other health measures related to cognitive decline.

