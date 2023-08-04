© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Why do we itch and feel pain? A neurologist explains

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Why do we itch? Why do we feel pain? What’s still unknown about these sensations? Travel through our neurocircuitry to learn why on this episode of River to River.

Neurologist Dr. L.J. Agostinelli is an Iowa-trained physician scientist who has discovered a brain neuron group tied to pain and itch. She has also published what is, to date, the most detailed human brain stem atlas that pairs neurochemicals with MRI images, which appears in the January 2023 edition of the Journal of Neuroscience.

This episode was originally produced in March 2023.

Guest

  • Dr. L.J. Agostinelli, physician-scientist and neurologist
Tags
River to River ScienceNeuroscienceUniversity of Iowa
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content