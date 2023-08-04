Why do we itch and feel pain? A neurologist explains

Why do we itch? Why do we feel pain? What’s still unknown about these sensations? Travel through our neurocircuitry to learn why on this episode of River to River.

Neurologist Dr. L.J. Agostinelli is an Iowa-trained physician scientist who has discovered a brain neuron group tied to pain and itch. She has also published what is, to date, the most detailed human brain stem atlas that pairs neurochemicals with MRI images, which appears in the January 2023 edition of the Journal of Neuroscience.

This episode was originally produced in March 2023.

Guest

