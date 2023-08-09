© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

University of Iowa president discusses Mercy Hospital's bankruptcy, academic freedom and more

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson discusses the UI’s move to acquire Mercy Hospital of Iowa City and shares her thoughts on academic freedom, the independence of public universities and more.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson joins host Ben Kieffer ahead of the new semester. Wilson discusses mental health, one of the five pillars in the University's strategic plan. She also talks about issues of academic freedom and UIHC's acquisition of Mercy Iowa City hospital, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

Then Helen Eddy and Dr. Eric Haugen join the program to discuss a new initiative in Polk County to reduce gun-related deaths and injuries, especially among children and young adults.

Guests:

  • Barbara Wilson, president of the University of Iowa
  • Helen Eddy, public health director of the Polk County Health Department
  • Dr. Eric Haugen, medical director, general pediatrics at Blank Children’s Hospital
Tags
River to River University of Iowahospitals & clinicsGuns and Gun RightsGuns in Iowapublic healthHigher Education
