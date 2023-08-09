University of Iowa president discusses Mercy Hospital's bankruptcy, academic freedom and more

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson joins host Ben Kieffer ahead of the new semester. Wilson discusses mental health, one of the five pillars in the University's strategic plan. She also talks about issues of academic freedom and UIHC's acquisition of Mercy Iowa City hospital, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

Then Helen Eddy and Dr. Eric Haugen join the program to discuss a new initiative in Polk County to reduce gun-related deaths and injuries, especially among children and young adults.

Guests:

