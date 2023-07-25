© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Student loan advice for borrowers and future borrowers

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
The president of the University of Northern Iowa discusses the university’s recent educational and program initiatives, as well as broader issues facing college campuses. Then, expert advice on repaying student loans or potentially having loans forgiven.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by the University of Northern Iowa President, Mark Nook, to touch base before school starts this fall. Kieffer and Nook discuss new healthcare and engineering programs beginning at UNI. The two also discuss the diversity of enrollment at UNI and higher education enrollment in general post COVID times.

Then Betsy Mayotte joins the program to discuss Biden's student debt relief program and what to expect for those who applied. She also discusses different options for student loan repayment and forgiveness.

Guests:

  • Mark Nook, president, University of Northern Iowa
  • Betsy Mayotte, president, founder, The Institute of Student Loan Advisors
River to River IowaUniversity of Northern IowaHigher Education
