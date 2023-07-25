Student loan advice for borrowers and future borrowers

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by the University of Northern Iowa President, Mark Nook, to touch base before school starts this fall. Kieffer and Nook discuss new healthcare and engineering programs beginning at UNI. The two also discuss the diversity of enrollment at UNI and higher education enrollment in general post COVID times.

Then Betsy Mayotte joins the program to discuss Biden's student debt relief program and what to expect for those who applied. She also discusses different options for student loan repayment and forgiveness.

