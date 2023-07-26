© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How to stay safe while peddling through scorching temps

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published July 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This week, thousands of riders on RAGBRAI are peddling across the state, and they’ll have to cope with the scorching temperatures. ER Physician Dr. Hans House of the University of Iowa joins this episode of River to River to offer advice on staying safe in the heat.

Before that, the president of Drake University, Marty Martin, speaks with Kieffer about the value of a liberal arts education, the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action and more.

Guests

  • Marty Martin, president of Drake University
  • Chad Hahn, meteorologist, National Weather Service in Des Moines
  • Hans House, MD, professor with the department of emergency medicine at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
River to River Higher EducationDrake UniversityWeatherRAGBRAIclimate change
