How to stay safe while peddling through scorching temps

This week, thousands of riders on RAGBRAI are peddling across the state, and they’ll have to cope with the scorching temperatures. ER Physician Dr. Hans House of the University of Iowa joins this episode of River to River to offer advice on staying safe in the heat.

Before that, the president of Drake University, Marty Martin, speaks with Kieffer about the value of a liberal arts education, the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action and more.

Guests

