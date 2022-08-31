Extreme heat events are becoming more common, and communities are learning to adapt

People who attended the Hinterland Music Festival this summer spent a day outside watching performances in 106-degree heat.

With climate change, extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common, and extreme heat is part of the package. Some people are coming up with creative — and sometimes expensive — ways to cope. IPR's Lindsey Moon revisits the Hinterland music festival to find out about one of those.

We'll also find out what extreme heat does to our bodies and what we can do to protect ourselves, plus the connection between climate change and public health and why extreme heat disproportionately affects some communities more than others.

Guests:

