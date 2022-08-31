© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Extreme heat events are becoming more common, and communities are learning to adapt

Published August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
People who attended the Hinterland Music Festival this summer spent a day outside watching performances in 106-degree heat.

With climate change, extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common, and extreme heat is part of the package. Some people are coming up with creative — and sometimes expensive — ways to cope. IPR's Lindsey Moon revisits the Hinterland music festival to find out about one of those.

We'll also find out what extreme heat does to our bodies and what we can do to protect ourselves, plus the connection between climate change and public health and why extreme heat disproportionately affects some communities more than others.

Guests:

  • Joe Sciarrotta| co-owner of Hawkeye Medical Services
  • Michell Sciarrotta| co-owner of Hawkeye Medical Services
  • Mackenzie Udelhoven | nurse
  • Hans House | MD, MACM, FACEP, Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
  • Lina Tucker Reinders| Executive Director Iowa Public Health Association
  • Tam Marcus | Linn County Sustainability Director

Tags

Talk of Iowa climate changepublic healthHinterlandRaceWeather
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Lindsey Moon
Lindsey Moon is IPR's Senior Digital Producer
See stories by Lindsey Moon