The threats and promises of AI on college campuses

Artificial Intelligence is beginning to dominate many technological fields and is now crossing over into higher education. In fact, 22% of students surveyed say they have used AI tools like chat GPT to complete homework assignments.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by accounting professor Christine Denison and Abram Anders who will be teaching an "Artificial Intelligence and Writing" in the fall. The three discuss the limitations and possibilities of AI in higher education.

Then Food Network Star and Iowa-native Nash Roe discusses his time on the Food Network competition "Kids Baking Championship." Roe will be co-hosting the third annual Food Bank of Iowa Chop's Hot Dish Competition at the Iowa State Fair August 20.

