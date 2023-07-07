© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The threats and promises of AI on college campuses

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
AI has the potential to help and hinder students and faculty on campuses across the country.

Artificial Intelligence is beginning to dominate many technological fields and is now crossing over into higher education. In fact, 22% of students surveyed say they have used AI tools like chat GPT to complete homework assignments.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by accounting professor Christine Denison and Abram Anders who will be teaching an "Artificial Intelligence and Writing" in the fall. The three discuss the limitations and possibilities of AI in higher education.

Then Food Network Star and Iowa-native Nash Roe discusses his time on the Food Network competition "Kids Baking Championship." Roe will be co-hosting the third annual Food Bank of Iowa Chop's Hot Dish Competition at the Iowa State Fair August 20.

Guests:

  • Christine Denison, Roger P. Murphy Professor in accounting at ISU’s Ivy College of Business
  • Abram Anders, associate director or the Student Innovation Center, Iowa State University
  • Nash Roe, entrepreneur, founder of Nash’s Confections
  • Michelle Book, CEO at the Food Bank of Iowa
Talk of Iowa Higher EducationArts & LifeIowa State Faircooking
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
