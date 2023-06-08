Mike Pence and Chris Christie make very different cases for why they should run in 2024

The race to the Republican nomination for president is heating up as more candidates jump into an already crowded field. Earlier this week, Mike Pence and Chris Christie both entered the Republican race for the White House.

Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join host Ben Kieffer on this episode of River to River to offer their analysis. They also discuss the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s decision to join several lawsuits against the Biden administration, and more.

Guests:

