© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Mike Pence and Chris Christie make very different cases for why they should run in 2024

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The race to the Republican nomination for president is heating up as more candidates jump into an already crowded field. Earlier this week, Mike Pence and Chris Christie both entered the Republican race for the White House.

Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join host Ben Kieffer on this episode of River to River to offer their analysis. They also discuss the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s decision to join several lawsuits against the Biden administration, and more.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
Tags
River to River 2024 Election2024 caucusesUkraineDonald TrumpAttorney General
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content