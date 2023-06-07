Climate change could worsen active hurricane seasons

Three bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Davenport apartment collapse. The incident has led to widespread criticism of the city's response and the first lawsuit has been filed by one of the survivors. IPR reporter Zachary Oren Smith talks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about these latest developments.

Also this hour, Investigate Midwest reporter Monica Cordero shares her research into fish kill data and agriculture-related causes. Then, Kieffer speaks with Iowa State geological and atmospheric science professor Christina Patricola about her research into hurricanes and how climate change could exacerbate their impacts.

Later, psychiatrist Nicholas Trapp is the lead author of a study from the University of Iowa that shows how brain injuries correlate with depression. We listen back to Kieffer's 2022 interview with Trapp.

A portion of this interview was produced Oct. 24, 2022.

Guests:

