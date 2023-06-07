© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Climate change could worsen active hurricane seasons

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Three bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Davenport apartment collapse. The incident has led to widespread criticism of the city's response and the first lawsuit has been filed by one of the survivors. IPR reporter Zachary Oren Smith talks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about these latest developments.

Also this hour, Investigate Midwest reporter Monica Cordero shares her research into fish kill data and agriculture-related causes. Then, Kieffer speaks with Iowa State geological and atmospheric science professor Christina Patricola about her research into hurricanes and how climate change could exacerbate their impacts.

Later, psychiatrist Nicholas Trapp is the lead author of a study from the University of Iowa that shows how brain injuries correlate with depression. We listen back to Kieffer's 2022 interview with Trapp.

A portion of this interview was produced Oct. 24, 2022.

Guests:

  • Zachary Oren Smith, Eastern Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Monica Cordero, data and investigative reporter, Investigate Midwest, Report for America Corps member
  • Christina Patricola, Iowa State University assistant professor of geological and atmospheric sciences, an affiliate of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California
  • Dr. Nicholas Trapp, MD, UI assistant professor of psychiatry and lead author of the study
River to River FishDavenportWater QualitySevere WeatherPsychology
