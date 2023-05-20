U.S. officials say child labor legislation doesn't comply with federal law

U.S. officials say Iowa’s child labor legislation does not comply with federal law. Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch discusses the controversy.

Also this week, the Biden administration announced nearly $11 billion in grants and loans to help rural energy and utility providers bring affordable clean energy to their communities. Executive vice president and general manager of the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives discusses this funding, as well as new carbon restrictions announced by the EPA.

IPR’s Zachery Oren Smith joins the program to discuss how the community of Mt. Pleasant is bracing for the loss of Iowa Wesleyan University.

Reporter Kavahn Mansouri discusses a Midwest Newsroom investigation into uncovered neglect, aggressive evictions and rising rents where a Midwest property owner moves in — mostly in non-white neighborhoods.

IPR’s Grant Gerlock discusses the new era in funding for private education in Iowa.

And Studio One’s Tony Dehner plays some new tunes to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

