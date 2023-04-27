Trump v Biden part II?

With the 2024 Republican Caucus on the horizon, presidential hopefuls flocked to Iowa this week to share their platforms. Among the speakers at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 Spring kick-off, were former President Donald Trump (by recorded video) and former Vice President Mike Pence.

And President Joe Biden announced his 2024 run this week, which has analysts wondering if the United States will again see a Trump versus Biden race for president. Political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Chris Larimer discuss the announcement with host Ben Kieffer.

Other topics include Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, Kim Reynolds' promotion of a 'real women of politics' ad, a U.S. and South Korea alliance, and more.

Guests:

