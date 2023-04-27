© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trump v Biden part II?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

With the 2024 Republican Caucus on the horizon, presidential hopefuls flocked to Iowa this week to share their platforms. Among the speakers at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 Spring kick-off, were former President Donald Trump (by recorded video) and former Vice President Mike Pence.

And President Joe Biden announced his 2024 run this week, which has analysts wondering if the United States will again see a Trump versus Biden race for president. Political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Chris Larimer discuss the announcement with host Ben Kieffer.

Other topics include Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, Kim Reynolds' promotion of a 'real women of politics' ad, a U.S. and South Korea alliance, and more.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor in political science, Iowa State University
  • Chris Larimer, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa
Donald Trump Mike Pence 2024 Election 2024 caucuses Journalism & Media
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
