The Inflation Reduction Act promises benefits if rural communities take advantage
The Inflation Reduction Act has all kinds of funds available to rural communities – money for clean energy, transportation, and electrification. Unfortunately, rural communities are often at a disadvantage when applying for such funds.
On this episode of River to River, Iowans discuss the wide variety of opportunities provided by this huge federal investment in rural America, the environmental impact, and advice on how communities and individuals can take advantage of it.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College
- Anne Walton, chair of Southeast Iowa Sierra Club
- Mitchell Hora, founder and CEO of Continuum Ag
- Connie Boyer, mayor of Fairfield
- Mike Davis, EPA Region 7 Office of Intergovernmental Affairs senior advisor