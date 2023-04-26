© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The Inflation Reduction Act promises benefits if rural communities take advantage

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Inflation Reduction Act has all kinds of funds available to rural communities – money for clean energy, transportation, and electrification. Unfortunately, rural communities are often at a disadvantage when applying for such funds.

On this episode of River to River, Iowans discuss the wide variety of opportunities provided by this huge federal investment in rural America, the environmental impact, and advice on how communities and individuals can take advantage of it.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College
  • Anne Walton, chair of Southeast Iowa Sierra Club
  • Mitchell Hora, founder and CEO of Continuum Ag
  • Connie Boyer, mayor of Fairfield
  • Mike Davis, EPA Region 7 Office of Intergovernmental Affairs senior advisor
climate change carbon
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
