An archeologist finds first evidence of prehistoric saber-toothed tigers in Iowa

The skull of a saber-toothed cat found in southwest Iowa is not only the first evidence that this pre-historic animal once inhabited the state, but its remarkable preservation is incredibly rare.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with ISU archaeology professor Matt Hill about what clues the fossilized remains offer about the Ice Age species. But first, Kieffer speaks with Iowa Capital Dispatch editor-in-chief Kathie Obradovich about what bills will and will not survive another crucial deadline at the Statehouse.

Then, Des Moines Register education reporter Samantha Hernandez speaks with Kieffer about the closure of Iowa Wesleyan University, one of Iowa's oldest universities, and University of Iowa public policy expert Pete Damiano shares how the end of COVID-19-era Medicaid benefits could impact millions of low-income Americans.

