© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

An archeologist finds first evidence of prehistoric saber-toothed tigers in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published April 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The skull of a saber-toothed cat found in southwest Iowa is not only the first evidence that this pre-historic animal once inhabited the state, but its remarkable preservation is incredibly rare.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with ISU archaeology professor Matt Hill about what clues the fossilized remains offer about the Ice Age species. But first, Kieffer speaks with Iowa Capital Dispatch editor-in-chief Kathie Obradovich about what bills will and will not survive another crucial deadline at the Statehouse.

Then, Des Moines Register education reporter Samantha Hernandez speaks with Kieffer about the closure of Iowa Wesleyan University, one of Iowa's oldest universities, and University of Iowa public policy expert Pete Damiano shares how the end of COVID-19-era Medicaid benefits could impact millions of low-income Americans.

Guests:

  • Kathie Obradovich, editor-in-chief, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Samantha Hernandez, education reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Pete Damiano, Bernstein Professor, University of Iowa College of Dentistry
  • Matt Hill, archaeology professor, Iowa State University
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
Tags
River to River History2023 Legislative SessionMedicaidHigher EducationIowa Legislature
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content