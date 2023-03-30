© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Former VP Mike Pence visits Iowa following federal court ruling he must testify

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Another mass shooting, this time at a private Christian elementary school in Tennessee, resulted in the deaths of six people, including three children. Once again, some call for gun reform while others — like Republic Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee — say there is nothing the government can do to curb the violence.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg to discuss the recent gun violence, bills still alive at the Iowa Statehouse and former Vice President Mike Pence's recent visit to Iowa.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Iowa Legislature2023 Legislative Session2024 ElectionGuns and Gun Rights
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content