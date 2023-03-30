Former VP Mike Pence visits Iowa following federal court ruling he must testify

Another mass shooting, this time at a private Christian elementary school in Tennessee, resulted in the deaths of six people, including three children. Once again, some call for gun reform while others — like Republic Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee — say there is nothing the government can do to curb the violence.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg to discuss the recent gun violence, bills still alive at the Iowa Statehouse and former Vice President Mike Pence's recent visit to Iowa.

Guests:

