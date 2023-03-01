LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Bills targeting trans youth moving through Iowa Legislature
Multiple bills targeting trans youth are moving quickly through the Statehouse. Follow along with their progress and other updates here.
The Iowa House and Senate are advancing bills that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, following in the example of similar measures that have passed this year in states like South Dakota and Utah.
Another set of bills advancing in the legislature would restrict transgender students’ access to school bathrooms.