River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Will the Fox News lawsuit affect future elections?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Gov. Kim Reynolds wants the Iowa Attorney General to have exclusive power to prosecute election-related crimes, removing that power from county attorneys. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, political scientists Adrienne Gathman of Simpson College and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College unpack what that could mean for election-related crimes.

In addition, experts discuss Lori Lightfoot’s loss in Chicago, Fox News and election lies, the student loan forgiveness case before the Supreme Court, increased violence in the West Bank and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s surprise visit to Ukraine.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor and professor of political science at Grinnell College
  • Adrienne Gathman, assistant professor of political science at Simpson College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
