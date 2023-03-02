Will the Fox News lawsuit affect future elections?

Gov. Kim Reynolds wants the Iowa Attorney General to have exclusive power to prosecute election-related crimes, removing that power from county attorneys. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, political scientists Adrienne Gathman of Simpson College and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College unpack what that could mean for election-related crimes.

In addition, experts discuss Lori Lightfoot’s loss in Chicago, Fox News and election lies, the student loan forgiveness case before the Supreme Court, increased violence in the West Bank and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s surprise visit to Ukraine.

Guests:

