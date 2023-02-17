MSNBC's Joy Reid is the daughter of immigrants who met at the University of Iowa

Reid was initially a pre-med student at Harvard University, but life experiences and a love of broadcast journalism led her to another path.

A New York Times best-selling author, political commentator, and correspondent, Reid has hosted several MSNBC programs, including The ReidOut since 2020, succeeding Hardball hosted by Chris Matthews.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Reid about her career as a Black television journalist and her most recent book, The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.

She also shares her special connections with Iowa, as Hancher Auditorium and the University of Iowa Lecture Committee host An Afternoon with Joy Reid February 19, which is free to the public.

Kieffer also talks with Des Moines Register healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm about one of the state's largest medical providers now charging patients for some electronic messages, and legislation at the statehouse that seeks to give more funding to anti-abortion nonprofits.

Michaela Ramm, Des Moines Register healthcare reporter

Joy Reid, political analyst, host of MSNBC's The ReidOut



