© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greg Brown is performing two shows at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City, Thursday night and Friday night. Due to the inclement weather, our Studio One broadcast of the show will be moved from Thursday to Friday night.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

MSNBC's Joy Reid is the daughter of immigrants who met at the University of Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

MSNBC's Joy Reid was expected to pursue a profession such as medicine or law.

Reid was initially a pre-med student at Harvard University, but life experiences and a love of broadcast journalism led her to another path.

A New York Times best-selling author, political commentator, and correspondent, Reid has hosted several MSNBC programs, including The ReidOut since 2020, succeeding Hardball hosted by Chris Matthews.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Reid about her career as a Black television journalist and her most recent book, The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.

She also shares her special connections with Iowa, as Hancher Auditorium and the University of Iowa Lecture Committee host An Afternoon with Joy Reid February 19, which is free to the public.

Kieffer also talks with Des Moines Register healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm about one of the state's largest medical providers now charging patients for some electronic messages, and legislation at the statehouse that seeks to give more funding to anti-abortion nonprofits.

Guests:

  • Michaela Ramm, Des Moines Register healthcare reporter
  • Joy Reid, political analyst, host of MSNBC's The ReidOut

Hancher Auditorium is a financial supporter of IPR.

Tags
River to River HealthcareUniversity of IowaJournalism & MediaAbortion2023 Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content