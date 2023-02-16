Nikki Haley announces presidential run as former VP Pence visits Iowa

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Sara Mitchell and Jonathan Hassid about Nikki Haley's official 2024 campaign announcement. They also discuss reactions to the deadly mass shooting that occurred Monday at Michigan State University.

They also discuss motivations behind proposed state legislation regarding banned books and HPV education, the latest knowledge on China's spy balloon that was shot down in U.S. airspace this month and NATO's focus on weapons production as Ukraine nears 1 year since Russia invaded the country.

Guests:

