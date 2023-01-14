Lawmakers take on different school policies

This week, a ransomware attack hit Des Moines Public Schools. Classes were canceled, and it altered the school calendar. Iowa Public Radio’s Grant Gerlock discusses the repercussions. He also discusses the Governor’s latest proposal for state-funded private school scholarships.

Also on this newsbuzz edition of River to River, a University of Iowa epidemiologist discusses his recent research into vaccine effectiveness. Robin Opsahl of the Iowa Capital Dispatch explains bills introduced this week by Republicans that concern gender identity and LGBTQ policies in schools. Linh Ta of Axios Des Moines discusses how the new bottle bill rules are changing the state’s redemption industry. And Studio One host CeCe Mitchell shares new tracks to groove us into the weekend.

Guests:

