River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lawmakers take on different school policies

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published January 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This week, a ransomware attack hit Des Moines Public Schools. Classes were canceled, and it altered the school calendar. Iowa Public Radio’s Grant Gerlock discusses the repercussions. He also discusses the Governor’s latest proposal for state-funded private school scholarships.

Also on this newsbuzz edition of River to River, a University of Iowa epidemiologist discusses his recent research into vaccine effectiveness. Robin Opsahl of the Iowa Capital Dispatch explains bills introduced this week by Republicans that concern gender identity and LGBTQ policies in schools. Linh Ta of Axios Des Moines discusses how the new bottle bill rules are changing the state’s redemption industry. And Studio One host CeCe Mitchell shares new tracks to groove us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, IPR education reporter
  • Dr. Nicholas Mohr, University of Iowa
  • Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter
  • Linh Ta, Axios Des Moines reporter
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One Host
Tags
River to River COVID-19Vaccines and ImmunizationsLGBTQcyber securitypublic schools
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
