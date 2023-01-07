Two years since the Jan. 6 insurrection

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political science professor Donna Hoffman to talk about the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the event's impacts on the current political discourse.

Also, Axios reporter Linh Ta talks with Kieffer about growth in Iowa's medical marijuana industry in 2022 — growth expected to continue this year — and then, the Des Moines Register's Katie Akin discusses how Iowa might target abortion in the upcoming legislative session.

Later, Elijah Decious of The Gazette shares his reporting on a spike in homelessness in Linn County and Cedar Rapids' decision to raze a homeless camp midwinter. IPR's own Kendall Crawford talks about the fossils of pre-historic sloths — who once stood 10 feet tall — found in southwest Iowa. Then, StudioOne host Mark Simmet grooves into the weekend with tracks from Yo La Tengo and Ron Sexsmith.

