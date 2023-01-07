© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Two years since the Jan. 6 insurrection

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political science professor Donna Hoffman to talk about the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the event's impacts on the current political discourse.

Also, Axios reporter Linh Ta talks with Kieffer about growth in Iowa's medical marijuana industry in 2022 — growth expected to continue this year — and then, the Des Moines Register's Katie Akin discusses how Iowa might target abortion in the upcoming legislative session.

Later, Elijah Decious of The Gazette shares his reporting on a spike in homelessness in Linn County and Cedar Rapids' decision to raze a homeless camp midwinter. IPR's own Kendall Crawford talks about the fossils of pre-historic sloths — who once stood 10 feet tall — found in southwest Iowa. Then, StudioOne host Mark Simmet grooves into the weekend with tracks from Yo La Tengo and Ron Sexsmith.

More:

  • Donna Hoffman, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa
  • Linh Ta, reporter, Axios
  • Katie Akin, politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Elijah Decious, feature reporter, The Gazette
  • Kendall Crawford, western Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
River to River PoliticsAbortionSciencehomelessmedical marijuana
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
