The new Congress starts with Republican division

The 118th Congress of the United States began with division among Republicans. No work can be done until a House speaker is selected and 20 Republicans are blocking the installment of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

On this River to River politics day, political analysts Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa discuss the eventful start to 2023, a Republican representative-elect accused of several fabrications and criminal conduct and what to expect from Iowa's newest congressman.

Guests:

