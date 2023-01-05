© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The new Congress starts with Republican division

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
The 118th Congress of the United States began with division among Republicans. No work can be done until a House speaker is selected and 20 Republicans are blocking the installment of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

On this River to River politics day, political analysts Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa discuss the eventful start to 2023, a Republican representative-elect accused of several fabrications and criminal conduct and what to expect from Iowa's newest congressman.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller professor, University of Iowa
  • Chris Larimer, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa
River to River U.S. CongressHouse majority leaderIowa Republican Party
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
