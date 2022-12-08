Senate Democrats gain outright majority following Georgia runoff election

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political analysts Karen Kedrowski and Wayne Moyer join host Ben Kieffer to discuss Warnock's win over GOP nominee Herschel Walker, this week's tax fraud conviction against the Trump Organization in New York, and the politics of cases being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this week.

They also discuss GOP factions in the U.S. House, the Democratic National Committee's decision to pull Iowa's caucus from its first-in-the-nation status, and the latest from Ukraine and Russia.

Guests:

