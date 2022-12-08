© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Senate Democrats gain outright majority following Georgia runoff election

Published December 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Democrats now hold a 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate following incumbent Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia's runoff election Tuesday.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political analysts Karen Kedrowski and Wayne Moyer join host Ben Kieffer to discuss Warnock's win over GOP nominee Herschel Walker, this week's tax fraud conviction against the Trump Organization in New York, and the politics of cases being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this week.

They also discuss GOP factions in the U.S. House, the Democratic National Committee's decision to pull Iowa's caucus from its first-in-the-nation status, and the latest from Ukraine and Russia.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of politics, chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
