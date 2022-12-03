Biden pushes for South Carolina to become first primary state and bump Iowa

President Joe Biden indicated said he wants South Carolina to take the first in the national slot for presidential primaries. Iowa Public Radio’s lead political reporter Clay Masters details the Democratic National Committee’s hearings this week and the implications for Democrats in Iowa.

Also on this newsbuzz episode of River to River: a look at the Spirit Lake Community School District's plan to arm non-teaching staff in schools and at how the Farm Bill will be shaped by a divided U.S. Congress next session. Also, after nearly going extinct in the state, Iowa turkeys are making a comeback.

