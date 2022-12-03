Biden pushes for South Carolina to become first primary state and bump Iowa
President Joe Biden indicated said he wants South Carolina to take the first in the national slot for presidential primaries. Iowa Public Radio’s lead political reporter Clay Masters details the Democratic National Committee’s hearings this week and the implications for Democrats in Iowa.
Also on this newsbuzz episode of River to River: a look at the Spirit Lake Community School District's plan to arm non-teaching staff in schools and at how the Farm Bill will be shaped by a divided U.S. Congress next session. Also, after nearly going extinct in the state, Iowa turkeys are making a comeback.
Guests:
- Clay Masters, Morning Edition host and lead political reporter at Iowa Public Radio
- Kendall Crawford, Western Iowa reporter at Iowa Public Radio
- Johnathan Ahl, correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio and Harvest Public Media
- Jim Coffey, Department of Natural Resources wildlife research staff
- Tony Dehner, Studio One host