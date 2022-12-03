© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Biden pushes for South Carolina to become first primary state and bump Iowa

Published December 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Joe Biden indicated said he wants South Carolina to take the first in the national slot for presidential primaries. Iowa Public Radio’s lead political reporter Clay Masters details the Democratic National Committee’s hearings this week and the implications for Democrats in Iowa.

Also on this newsbuzz episode of River to River: a look at the Spirit Lake Community School District's plan to arm non-teaching staff in schools and at how the Farm Bill will be shaped by a divided U.S. Congress next session. Also, after nearly going extinct in the state, Iowa turkeys are making a comeback.

Guests:

  • Clay Masters, Morning Edition host and lead political reporter at Iowa Public Radio
  • Kendall Crawford, Western Iowa reporter at Iowa Public Radio
  • Johnathan Ahl, correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio and Harvest Public Media
  • Jim Coffey, Department of Natural Resources wildlife research staff
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host
Tags
River to River Joe BidenIowa Democratic PartyEducationU.S. Congress2024 Election
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content