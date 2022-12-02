Test scores decline in nearly every state, including Iowa

Results from a national assessment of fourth and fifth graders showed a drop in math and reading scores, largely attributed to the pandemic, but what do these scores actually say about the state of education in the U.S.?

Assistant director for education and outreach at the Iowa Reading Resource Center Nina Lorimor-Easley joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss where students are falling behind. Ames Tribune education reporter Phillip Sitter discusses his reporting on Ames High School being marked "underachieving" and Sylvan Learning of Ames center director Marcey Propp talks about high demand for tutors.

Later, Iowa State Professor Shana Carpenter talks about her research into effective learning.

Guests:

